Moonridge Coffee Company



(July 15, 2022, 11:55 pm) Overpriced food. A breakfast sandwich is $12 and it’s about the same as an egg McMuffin sandwich that’s half the price. It was good, just seemed too much $$ for what you got. Service was also quite slow for the food. Drink came out quick enough. Worst part was listening to the cashier complain about how hot it is working in there and how she’s going to get the place shut down because employees are passing out and the owner won’t do anything about it.



(July 15, 2022, 4:22 pm) This place was pretty good. Good bagels with cream cheese. Had the matcha latte and it was pretty tasty. Not the best I’ve ever had but pretty good. They couldn’t do an egg sandwich on a bagel which was sad so deducting a star for that but overall no other complaints!



(February 18, 2022, 11:29 pm) They had great breakfast food for a bite before you hit Big Bear, be warned that there will most likely be a line. Actually scratch that their breakfast sandwiches are pretty stellar regardless of location! I'm told the granola bar is "the best I've ever had" by a friend but I have an oat allergy so alas I can neither confirm nor deny that statement. The coffee (I drink it unadulterated as the gods intended) is just so so which accounts for not being 5/5. You may enjoy it more if you sully it with milk and sugar or better yet let them do it! It is fair trade from Oregon though so props.



(January 30, 2022, 7:40 pm) Went here for the first time last week after finding that the Starbucks was closed and I was glad I came here after trying to find a place for me to hang and have a coffee comfortably. The inside was a very roomy and cabin feel. There was also seating for outside that I know would be great to enjoy the mountains feel. Their service was second to none as I am hearing impaired and they did a wonderful job of making me feel comfortable. I am more of an iced coffee drinker but I had the Salted Carmel latte as it was a bit cold up here that day and it was very good. I look forward for many more times that I will return here for a relaxing coffee. thank you for your great service.